“Apple’s iPhone X represents a massive departure from the company’s earlier smartphone models,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “The tenth-anniversary iPhone is a reimagining of Apple’s smartphone in so many ways, from the look and feel of the hardware to the new gesture-based navigation users must learn in order to use an iPhone with no home button.”

“It takes a bit of getting used to, but most Apple fans seem to enjoy the new user experience a great deal,” Epstein writes. “Of course, there’s more to the iPhone X then just a few new gestures, and most users seem to be unaware of all the nifty hidden tricks that make using the iPhone X so much easier.”

“We’ve collected 10 lesser-known tricks that are going to be big eye-openers for many iPhone X users out there,” Epstein writes. “iPhone newcomers are going to be wowed, but even advanced users are going to learn something in this post.”

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, setting up Face ID properly in the first place is of utmost importance. As is enabling enabling Reachability, which we did the first day with our iPhone X units. But, one of our most favorite things is being able to just wake the iPhone X and swipe to the left on the lock screen to immediately access the Camera app!

