“Apple could buy back 25% of its stock over the next three years as it brings home foreign cash, according to a new analysis from UBS analyst Steven Milunovich,” Jack Hough reports for Barron’s. “That buying is likely to provide support for shares as iPhone unit growth slows, and services and other businesses play a more important role.”

“A U.S. corporate tax overhaul allows — forces, really — companies to repatriate foreign cash at a tax rate much lower than the one they would have paid under the old system,” Hough reports. “That’s highly relevant to Apple, which ended last year with $252 billion in overseas cash and investments.”

Hough reports, “Combined with Apple’s existing spending on shares, that means the company could purchase $173 billion of its stock over the next three years, with the largest portion of the spending front-loaded into this year.”

