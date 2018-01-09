“A U.S. corporate tax overhaul allows — forces, really — companies to repatriate foreign cash at a tax rate much lower than the one they would have paid under the old system,” Hough reports. “That’s highly relevant to Apple, which ended last year with $252 billion in overseas cash and investments.”
Hough reports, “Combined with Apple’s existing spending on shares, that means the company could purchase $173 billion of its stock over the next three years, with the largest portion of the spending front-loaded into this year.”
MacDailyNews Take: Every share retired theoretically makes every share that remains more valuable.
Another $125 billion in buybacks would be seismic. – MacDailyNews, November 18, 2016
