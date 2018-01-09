“An overheated iPhone battery injured a repairman in an Apple store in Zurich and prompted the evacuation of around 50 people from the shop on Tuesday due to smoke, Swiss police said,” Michael Shields reports for Reuters.

“Zurich police said the incident occurred as the repair worker was removing the battery, which overheated and burned his hand slightly,” Shields reports. “‘At the same time, there was a slight build-up of smoke, which led to around 50 customers and employees having to leave the business temporarily,’ a police statement said.”

“Seven people received medical treatment but did not need to be hospitalised,” Shields reports. “Forensic specialists were examining what caused the incident, police said.”