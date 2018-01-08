“If you enjoy older films, from dramas to horror flicks, then check out the apps that specialize in the classics,” Sandy Stachowiak writes for AppAdvice.

“Classix is an Apple TV app that gives you an entire library of classic TV shows and movies for you and your family,” Stachowiak writes. “When you sign up for Classix Premium, which is just a one-time fee of $0.99, you will get access to the entire library of programming available in the app, and it is always updated with new content.”

“For those who need a little help to find the perfect movie: Pick your genre and Celluloid will stream non-stop trailers back to back. Sit back, relax, and let Celluloid help you find the best movies on Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, HBO GO, iTunes, and many other streaming services,” Stachowiak writes. “For those who like movies based on their taste or mood: Spideo Movie Discovery displays shows for you to check out based on your preferences. If you are in the mood for strange, suspenseful movies, you will get them. Or, if you feel like watching a romantic comedy, you will get those options too. Spideo Movie Discovery is a terrific way to find just what you are looking for.”

More apps are featured in the full article here.