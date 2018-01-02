Apple has acquired Vancouver-based buddybuild , a mobile continuous integration and delivery platform for developers and app testers.

In an announcement on the company’s website, buddybuild states:

We’re excited to share that the buddybuild team has joined the Xcode engineering group at Apple to build amazing developer tools for the entire iOS community.

We’ve always been proud to be a Canadian company, so we’re also pleased that we will be staying right here in Vancouver — a hotbed of developer and engineering talent.

The buddybuild service will remain available to existing customers to build, test, and ship iOS apps to testers through buddybuild.com.

As of today, we are no longer accepting new customers. Existing Free Starter plans and Android app development will be discontinued on March 1, 2018.

“As part of the acquisition, Buddybuild will be rolled into Xcode, Apple’s suite of development tools for iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, although Apple and Buddybuild have not given a specific timeline of when that will happen,” Brian Heater reports for TechCrunch. “The deal also means the effective end of the Android app development that the company added last February. That aspect of the service will be sunset in March. Apple similarly discontinued Android compatibility when it acquired TestFlight, effectively removing a key development tool from Google’s ecosystem.”

“The system should fit nicely into Apple’s existing set of tools, bringing additional methods for testing, debugging and deploying mobile apps through a proprietary channel. More to the point, it should make developing and iterating apps for iOS that much easier than before,” Heater reports. “The move echoes Apple’s acquisition of TestFlight back in 2014, which began to require users to employ Xcode to utilize the service. ”

“Buddybuild was founded in 2015 by former Amazon employees, Dennis Pilarinos and Christopher Stott,” Heater reports. “In its nearly three years of existence, the startup has managed to raise around $8.8 million, including a $7.6 million Series A led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield, back in May of 2016.”

MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, Android app porters!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Bill” for the heads up.]