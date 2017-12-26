“Smartphone sales in the Taiwan market expanded 11.88% on month and 3.17% on year to a nine-month high of 650,000 units in November, according to data compiled by local retail channels,” Max Wang and Steve Shen report for Digitimes.

“Powered by strong sales of iPhone 8 and iPhone X devices, Apple remained the top brand in the local market in November, capturing a 37.8% share in terms of sales volume and 71.2% in terms of sales value,” Wang and Shen report. “Apple’s iPhone X 256GB, iPhone X 64GB, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, iPhone 8 Plus 256GB and iPhone 8 64GB were the top-five best-selling models in the month, according to the data.”

“However, smartphone sales in the local market are expected to drop again slightly in December as sales momentum for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X has begun to slow down, said sources from the retail channels,” Wang and Shen report. “Instead, demand for iPhone 7 has picked in December as Apple has lowered the price for the device to below NT$20,000 (US$668), noted the sources.”

