“Analyst Jun Zhang said there has been no evidence of further cuts to iPhone X production after the holiday season,” Hughes reports. “The memo to investors issued on Tuesday is particularly noteworthy because Rosenblatt has a history of providing negative outlooks on AAPL stock.”
“Rather than iPhone X production cuts, Zhang believes it’s possible that the Taiwanese media is confused, and is instead referring to cuts in iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus production,” Hughes reports. “According to Zhang, cuts for the iPhone 8 lineup began in the December quarter as production of the flagship iPhone X ramped up.”
MacDailyNews Take: Post Christmas silliness. Thanks to whomever for today’s $5+ AAPL discount gift!
