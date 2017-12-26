“Contrary to supply chain speculation, production of the iPhone X remains right on schedule, according to investment firm Rosenblatt Securities, which also has seen evidence that sales are accelerating in China,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.

“Analyst Jun Zhang said there has been no evidence of further cuts to iPhone X production after the holiday season,” Hughes reports. “The memo to investors issued on Tuesday is particularly noteworthy because Rosenblatt has a history of providing negative outlooks on AAPL stock.”

“Rather than iPhone X production cuts, Zhang believes it’s possible that the Taiwanese media is confused, and is instead referring to cuts in iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus production,” Hughes reports. “According to Zhang, cuts for the iPhone 8 lineup began in the December quarter as production of the flagship iPhone X ramped up.”

Read more in the full article here.