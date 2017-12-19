“YouTube TV is a $35-per-month live TV service aimed at cable cord-cutters,” Katzmaier reports. “Available in more than 80 cities nationwide, it offers local TV channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC [usually only on-demand, not live, with limited exceptions], with as well as cable stalwarts like AMC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Fox News and Bravo.”
Katzmaier reports, “Meanwhile, YouTube TV’s competitors, including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, are all currently available on most of the same devices, as well as Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.”
MacDailyNews Take: We use and recommend the Playstation Vue app for Apple TV. Through Sony’s rather affordable* service, we receive some of the Big Four live network affiliate feeds (the other network affiliate holdouts in our area are accessed via over-the-air HD antennae for free).
*vs. traditional cable TV, certainly