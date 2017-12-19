“YouTube TV finally has a full app, but the rollout to various TV devices is taking longer than originally planned,” David Katzmaier reports for CNET. “The apps for Roku and Apple TV, originally slated to launch before the end of 2017, are now scheduled for the first quarter of 2018.”

“YouTube TV is a $35-per-month live TV service aimed at cable cord-cutters,” Katzmaier reports. “Available in more than 80 cities nationwide, it offers local TV channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC [usually only on-demand, not live, with limited exceptions], with as well as cable stalwarts like AMC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Fox News and Bravo.”

Katzmaier reports, “Meanwhile, YouTube TV’s competitors, including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, are all currently available on most of the same devices, as well as Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.”

Read more in the full article here.