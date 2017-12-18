“The Dow Jones industrial average just did something it has never done in its 121-year history,” Fred Imbert reports for CNBC. “The 30-stock average is now up more than 5,000 points in a year, marking its biggest annual-points gain ever. This following a 200-point rally Monday which sent it to an all-time high.”

“The Dow was also on track Monday to post 70 record closes in a year for the first time,” Imbert reports. “To put that into perspective, about one of every four trading sessions this year has been a record close for the index.”

“The Dow, along with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite, has had a banner year, rising 25.6 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 20.3 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively,” Imbert reports. “Wall Street is generally bullish on stocks heading into next year, but do not expect a repeat of this year. Strategists, on average, expect a 5 percent increase on the S&P 500.”

Read more in the full article here.