“The Dow was also on track Monday to post 70 record closes in a year for the first time,” Imbert reports. “To put that into perspective, about one of every four trading sessions this year has been a record close for the index.”
“The Dow, along with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite, has had a banner year, rising 25.6 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 20.3 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively,” Imbert reports. “Wall Street is generally bullish on stocks heading into next year, but do not expect a repeat of this year. Strategists, on average, expect a 5 percent increase on the S&P 500.”
MacDailyNews Take: Strength in the markets, high employment, and strong consumer confidence bode very well for the economy in general and for makers of coveted goods, like Apple, in particular.
So, let’s light this candle, bring on the much-needed U.S. personal income and corporate tax reform and repatriation tax holiday!
