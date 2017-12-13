Here’s what you could make on machines released in 2009 or later:
• MacBook — up to $1,110
• MacBook Air — up to $430
• MacBook Pro — up to $2,500
• iMac — up to $2,500
• Mac Pro — up to $1,560
Bell reports, “Getting a price for your machine is easy: Simple visit the Phobio website, enter your Mac’s serial number, and answer some questions about its condition.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple in June updated its Mac recycling program to partner with a new company, replacing longtime partner PowerOn with Phobio.
Phobio’s Apple Renew website is: https://phobio.com/tradein/apple/