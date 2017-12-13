“Apple has increased its trade-in values for a bunch of old Mac models,” Killian Bell reports or Cult of Mac. “Machines released in 2009 and later could now earn you up to $2,500. That’s a generous $1,000 more than the previous limit.”

Here’s what you could make on machines released in 2009 or later:

• MacBook — up to $1,110

• MacBook Air — up to $430

• MacBook Pro — up to $2,500

• iMac — up to $2,500

• Mac Pro — up to $1,560

Bell reports, “Getting a price for your machine is easy: Simple visit the Phobio website, enter your Mac’s serial number, and answer some questions about its condition.”

