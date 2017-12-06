“You can only mount a given iCloud Drive associated with an iCloud account on an account in macOS logged into that same iCloud account,” Fleishman writes. “You can select individual files in macOS, the iOS app, or via iCloud.com and share them. But access is solely via the web, and you can’t share folders.”
Fleishman writes, “Dropbox is a very reasonable way to have a shared folder, the contents of which are constantly synced among those connected to the folder.”
MacDailyNews Take: Of you’re sharing with yourself, say, between your Mac, iPad, and iPhone, then iCloud Drive. Otherwise, use something like Dropbox.