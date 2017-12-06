“iCloud Drive isn’t quite like Google Drive or Dropbox. As with most Apple digital and cloud services, it’s tied to a single identity without much in the way of sharing,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “iCloud Drive’s sharing features seem a bit tacked on.”

“You can only mount a given iCloud Drive associated with an iCloud account on an account in macOS logged into that same iCloud account,” Fleishman writes. “You can select individual files in macOS, the iOS app, or via iCloud.com and share them. But access is solely via the web, and you can’t share folders.”

Fleishman writes, “Dropbox is a very reasonable way to have a shared folder, the contents of which are constantly synced among those connected to the folder.”

