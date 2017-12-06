“If your iPhone is constantly binging and buzzing and you are continually apologizing for missing texts and not responding in a timely fashion,” Matt Elliott writes for CNET, “then it might be time to dig in to some of the features in iMessage that can help prevent your texts from taking over your life.”

“The ability to mute group texts is, by far, my favorite feature of iMessage. When you get thrown into a group text, you can mute the alerts as the group banters back and forth. From the list of messages, swipe left and then tap the purple Hide Alerts button. You’ll see a little crescent-moon icon to the left, indicating that its alerts are snoozing,” Elliott writes. “(You can always swipe and tap Show Alerts if you want back in on the alerts.)”

“If you’ve got multiple group text conversations going, it can be hard to keep track of which group is which,” Elliott writes. “Maybe labels can help. You can quickly name a group text by opening the conversation, tapping the ‘i’ icon in the top right and then tapping Enter a Group Name at the top. Now, the name you give it will appear on your messages list instead of a less-than-useful partial list of names.”

