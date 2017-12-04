“A handful enthusiasts of have taken to Twitter to report that Google, and now Wikipedia, are claiming Apple will unveil the iMac Pro on Monday December 18th, the last week before Christmas and a perfect opportunity for Apple to boost Mac sales at the end of 2017 through to 2018,” Sykes writes. “Just like everything on the internet, take this with a pitch of salt. As pointed out by Macworld UK, it’s possible Google’s search spiders crawled Apple’s site and saw the words ‘December’ and ’18 cores’ next to each other, and jumped to conclusions.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Take it with a dump truck worth of salt.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Jack” for the heads up.]