“The one machine that I didn’t upgrade: the very 11-inch MacBook Air on which I’m writing this column,” Moren writes. “Because for my usage, this early-2014 laptop still fills a niche that can’t be addressed by either the MacBook Pro or the new MacBook.”
“The problem is that a middle ground just doesn’t exist. Apple’s laptops seem to be for pros or for consumers who don’t exceed very specified bounds,” Moren writes. “Perhaps I’m amongst a rare few who fall into the cracks between these laptop options, but I doubt that I’m alone.”
MacDailyNews Take: The MacBook is the ultimate road machine, replacing our beloved 1-inch MacBook Air units. But, we don’t need any ports on our portable Macs save for some way to recharge them. If they recharged wirelessly, we wouldn’t need any ports at all. We have iMacs with all the ports we need on our desks. Others might fall square in the middle, as Moren seems to do. For those that use a Mac notebook as their primary computer, are you stuck in the middle, too?