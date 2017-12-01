“Recently, in taking stock of my primary computing hardware, I noticed an interesting trend: Over the course of the last year, I’ve swapped out almost all of the devices that I use every day,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “I replaced a 2011 iMac with a new 2017 5K model. My iPad Air 2 got superseded by a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. And, of course, my iPhone 7 was turned in for an iPhone X.”

“The one machine that I didn’t upgrade: the very 11-inch MacBook Air on which I’m writing this column,” Moren writes. “Because for my usage, this early-2014 laptop still fills a niche that can’t be addressed by either the MacBook Pro or the new MacBook.”

“The problem is that a middle ground just doesn’t exist. Apple’s laptops seem to be for pros or for consumers who don’t exceed very specified bounds,” Moren writes. “Perhaps I’m amongst a rare few who fall into the cracks between these laptop options, but I doubt that I’m alone.”

