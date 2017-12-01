“iPhone X shipping estimates continue to improve rapidly from Apple. Following estimates dropping to 1-2 weeks last week, Apple today has refreshed estimates to show a common delivery date of December 8th, meaning you’ll get your device one week after you order,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“Apple has done an excellent job of improving iPhone X production and working alongside production partners and suppliers to do so,” Miller reports. “There was doubt about the iPhone X’s availability through the crucial holiday shopping season, but that has seemingly become a non-issue.”

“Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities last week released an investor note in which he attributed the iPhone X’s quickly improving demand to Apple’s work with suppliers,” Miller reports. “As we explained: ‘The analyst says that Hon Hai’s shipments of iPhone X units have climbed to 440,000 to 550,000 units per day. That’s up dramatically from the 50,000 to 100,000 being shipped per day just 1-2 months ago.'”

