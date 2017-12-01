“Apple shares have fallen more than 2 percent from its recent high, but one would be wise to buy the dip, says Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com,” Annie Pei reports for CNBC.

“According to Gordon, Apple has actually fallen into a “corrective support,” where the stock is sitting in the middle of an uptrend parallel channel, suggesting it is neither overbought nor oversold,” Pei reports. “The upper limit of that channel, says Gordon, is around the $185 to $190 level, which he says Apple could reach this month. That’s about 8 to 11 percent move higher from current levels of around $170.”

Pei reports, “His positive outlook on Apple lies with the stock’s near-term moves. While earlier this week Apple had slid back to the late October support level of $165, he does see ‘a three-step pattern’ that suggests the stock will soon bounce higher.”

MacDailyNews Take: Technical trading discounts so much other pertinent information that we find it difficult to trust.

