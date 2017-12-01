“Apple is promoting the Apple Watch Series 3 as a holiday gift idea in a new series of ads,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Entitled ‘The Gift of Go,’ each of the four videos focuses on the Apple Watch Series 3 being used during a specific activity.”

“The ads focus on snowboarding, soccer, working out, and swimming, with each one showing off a different Apple Watch Series 3 feature,” Clover reports. “Soccer and snowboarding, for example, demonstrate phone calls over cellular and text messaging.”

“Workout highlights Apple Music, and Swim focuses on the Workout app,” Clover reports. “All of the videos focus on the aluminum Apple Watch Series 3 models that have LTE capabilities, with the red Digital Crown clearly visible in each one.”



