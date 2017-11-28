“Rosenblatt China Technology analyst, Jun Zhang, reiterated his Buy rating on shares of Apple and believes that iPhone X production increased to 3 million units/week and could increase to 4 million units/week in December,” StreetInsider reports.

“The analyst also believes that iPhone X sell through remained solid through Black Friday with 15 million units sold so far including 6 million iPhone X during the Black Friday season,” StreetInsider reports. “Demand for the 256GB model appears to be twice that of the 64GB model which would be a positive for ASP and gross margin as well as units.”

StreetInsider reports, “The firm is increasing December quarter iPhone X shipment estimates from 27-28 million to 30 million units and reduced their March quarter estimates from 45 million to 40 million units.”

