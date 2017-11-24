“Apple has officially launched its Black Friday promotions in the United States,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “As usual, the company isn’t offering straight cash discounts on any of its products, but rather rewarding customers with an Apple Store gift card with select purchases.”

“You can get up to a $150 gift card with your purchase, but that hardly compares to deals we’re seeing elsewhere,” Miller reports. “Here’s what Apple is offering this year:”

• Apple Watch Series 1 w/ Sport Band – $25 gift card

• iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE – $50 gift card

• iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini 4 – $100 gift card

• MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro – $150 gift card

“If those deals don’t excite you – as they shouldn’t – have no fear,” Miller reports. “The folks over at 9to5Toys have been rounding up the best Apple deals this Black Friday and you can score some major discounts on the latest and greatest devices. Check them all out in our full Black Friday Apple roundup right here.”

