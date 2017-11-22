“Every year, Apple airs a new ad in the U.S. for Thanksgiving,” Romain Dillet reports for TehcCrunch.

“Compared to other Apple ads,” Dillet reports, “this is less about showing product features and more like a greeting card.”

“This year is no different — you still see a lot of AirPods,” Dillet reports. “Apple’s new ad is called ‘Sway’ and takes place in the streets of Prague. A woman starts playing Sam Smith’s ‘Palace’ on her white iPhone X with her AirPods.”

MacDailyNews Note: That’s a silver iPhone X.

MacDailyNews Take: According to Dillet, the two dancers featured in Apple’s spot are married in real life.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

