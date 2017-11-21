“The students, aged 17 to 19, said they were told that a three-month stint at the factory was required “work experience” that they had to complete in order to graduate,” Yang reports. “‘We are being forced by our school to work here,’ said Ms Yang, an 18-year-old student training to be a train attendant who declined to use her first name for fear of punishment. ‘The work has nothing to do with our studies.’ She said she assembled up to 1,200 iPhone X cameras a day.”
“Apple said an audit has turned up ‘instances of student interns working overtime at a supplier facility in China,’ adding ‘we’ve confirmed the students worked voluntarily, were compensated and provided benefits, but they should not have been allowed to work overtime,'” Yang reports. “Foxconn said that ‘all work was voluntary and compensated appropriately, [but] the interns did work overtime in violation of our policy’ prohibiting student interns working more than 40 hours a week.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps what you’ve learned during your internship is that you do not ever want to work on an assembly line?
As we wrote back in June 2016, You want the types of high-paying jobs that Apple has already proven to have created in droves.
The ultimate goal is what Steve Jobs always wanted all along: Automated assembly via robotics.
They don’t sleep, they don’t strike or make demands, they don’t jump off buildings or die in dust fires, most of them don’t even need the lights on. They just make what you program them to make, the same way every time, with quality control that no human line can ever match.
“I’m as proud of the factory as I am of the computer.” – Steve Jobs, February 1990