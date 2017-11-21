“Apple’s main supplier in Asia has been employing students illegally working overtime to assemble the iPhone X, as it struggles to catch up with demand after production delays,” Yuan Yang reports for the Financial Times. “Six high school students told the Financial Times they routinely work 11-hour days assembling the iPhone X at a factory in Zhengzhou, China, which constitutes illegal overtime for student interns under Chinese law.”

“The students, aged 17 to 19, said they were told that a three-month stint at the factory was required “work experience” that they had to complete in order to graduate,” Yang reports. “‘We are being forced by our school to work here,’ said Ms Yang, an 18-year-old student training to be a train attendant who declined to use her first name for fear of punishment. ‘The work has nothing to do with our studies.’ She said she assembled up to 1,200 iPhone X cameras a day.”

“Apple said an audit has turned up ‘instances of student interns working overtime at a supplier facility in China,’ adding ‘we’ve confirmed the students worked voluntarily, were compensated and provided benefits, but they should not have been allowed to work overtime,'” Yang reports. “Foxconn said that ‘all work was voluntary and compensated appropriately, [but] the interns did work overtime in violation of our policy’ prohibiting student interns working more than 40 hours a week.”

