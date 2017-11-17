“iMovie doubles down on making a very small selection of tools like transitions, backgrounds, titles, voiceover, and basic trimming and editing as straightforward as possible,” Axon writes. “It’s quality over quantity here — which is in stark contrast to many other free applications.”
“iMovie has another advantage over other Mac video editing software: performance. iMovie is very well optimized on modern Macs, and it works very quickly—especially on a MacBook Pro. We had no problems importing, editing, and scrubbing through a 4K video smoothly, where other free editors buckled under the pressure on the same hardware,” Axon writes. “iMovie is free to all new Mac owners, and it’s a great place to start if you want to learn to edit videos, because its basic workflow is similar to that of more sophisticated programs. It would be an unequivocal slam-dunk if it just supported a few more features around the edges.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t played around with iMovie on your Mac in awhile, set aside some time and give it a whirl. You might be very pleasantly surprised!