“Buffett’s conglomerate increased its holdings of the iPhone maker’s stock by 3.9 million to 134.1 million, the filing showed,” Cheng reports. “Apple hit a record high last week and is up nearly 11.2 percent this quarter, following the launch of the iPhone X. The stock has rallied nearly 48 percent this year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s a nice (and smart) vote of confidence in AAPL near all-time highs!
SEE ALSO:
Warren Buffett: Berkshire has not sold any Apple stock – August 30, 2017
Warren Buffett: I used Berkshire’s insights into the furniture business to figure out Apple’s worth – May 8, 2017
Why we’ll never know who made Berkshire Hathaway’s epic Apple call – May 2, 2017
Warren Buffett reveals Apple stake is twice as large as previously disclosed at more than $18 billion – February 27, 2017
Warren Buffett tripled investment in Apple shares in Q416 to 57.36 million shares – February 15, 2017
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boosts Apple stake by 5.42 million shares – August 16, 2016
Apple’s historic stock surge could confirm what Warren Buffett already knew – July 28, 2016
Buffett saved $460 million by waiting to swap AT&T for Apple – May 16, 2016
Warren Buffett takes shine to Apple – May 16, 2016
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway takes new $1 billion stake in Apple – May 16, 2016