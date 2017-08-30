“Buffett, chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc., said about Apple compared to IBM: ‘I feel more certain about the future as I look at a company like Apple than when I look at IBM now,'” Reuters reports. “Berkshire has disclosed a roughly $20 billion stake in Apple. Buffett owned about 81 million shares of IBM at the end of 2016 and sold about a third of them in the first and second quarters of 2017, CNBC reported in May, citing Buffett.”
Reuters reports, “When asked why he was silent about U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, Buffett said: ‘I am not in the business of attacking any president, nor do I think I should be.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As Jim Cramer says of Apple, “Own it, don’t trade it.”
