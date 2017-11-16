“he Apple Online Store is now reporting 2-3 week delivery estimates for new iPhone X orders, across both Space Gray and Silver colors on all carriers,” Mayo reports. “Reports indicated that iPhone X supply would be improving throughout November, after the initial production holdups, and that is certainly corroborated here.”
“If you are still waiting for your order to arrive, it’s probably best to sit tight,” Mayo reports. “We keep hearing from readers with orders that originally promised December shipments that they were being brought forward.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, as we reported earlier, MacDailyNews readers have also been telling us of having their iPhone X shipment dates moved up!
It looks like Apple’s production ramp is going better than expected!