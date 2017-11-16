“Every year, as I travel around the security conference circuit, the hallway conversations always turn to the interesting things attendees have seen lately,” Rich Mogull writes for TidBITS. “To be honest, I can’t remember the last time I was excited about a legitimately cool security technology. I see plenty of security evolution, but not much revolution.”

“That is, until my iPhone X arrived on launch day, and I got to try Face ID in real-world usage. Put simply, Face ID is the most compelling advancement in security I have seen in a very long time,” Mogull writes. “It’s game-changing not merely due to the raw technology, but also because of Apple’s design and implementation.”

“In my pre-release article, I wrote: ‘Face ID doesn’t need to be the same as Touch ID — it just needs to work reasonably equivalently in real-world use,'” Mogull writes. “In my personal experience, and for every user I’ve talked with and in every article I’ve read, Face ID’s core usability is equal to or greater than that of Touch ID.”

MacDailyNews Take: Face ID. It just works.

