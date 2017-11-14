“(And, yes, once again: if you delete an image on one device that’s linked to iCloud Photo Library, it deletes it everywhere,” Fleishman writes. “Apple’s warning when you try to delete is real.)”
“However, there’s one configuration I can’t advise, and Macworld reader Eric writes in with a question that prompts a discussion. He’s wondering if he could rely on iCloud to be his ‘main backup of images,'” Fleishman writes. “The short answer is no, but it’s not about distrust in Apple’s technical abilities. Rather, about the frailty of all material things, and the risk of putting all one’s digital eggs in one basket, no matter how firmly the basket-storing company is holding that basket.
MacDailyNews Take: Actually, it depends on how much you value your images. If they have no value to you personally, don’t bother backing up. If your photos – or anything else (documents, music, movies, etc.) matter at all to you, then you want to have three backups at all times, two local and one off site.