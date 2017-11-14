“iCloud Photo Library, when it fits your needs, is a great way to avoid having to manage where your images and videos wind up,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “You capture video on your iPhone or drag an image into Photos in macOS, and it just syncs everywhere while making a central copy at iCloud. While I hear regularly from people having difficulty with aspects of it, it’s a way to reduce the stress about how much storage you have on any given device, especially iOS devices.”

“(And, yes, once again: if you delete an image on one device that’s linked to iCloud Photo Library, it deletes it everywhere,” Fleishman writes. “Apple’s warning when you try to delete is real.)”

“However, there’s one configuration I can’t advise, and Macworld reader Eric writes in with a question that prompts a discussion. He’s wondering if he could rely on iCloud to be his ‘main backup of images,'” Fleishman writes. “The short answer is no, but it’s not about distrust in Apple’s technical abilities. Rather, about the frailty of all material things, and the risk of putting all one’s digital eggs in one basket, no matter how firmly the basket-storing company is holding that basket.

