“iPhone X is the best damn product Apple has ever made but that doesn’t mean it can’t and won’t get better,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore.

“I stand by my claim that iPhone X is the best damn product Apple has ever made but that doesn’t mean it can’t and shouldn’t get better,” Ritchie writes. “That includes how new features like Face ID, gesture navigation, Control Center access, and Lock screen buttons are currently implemented.”

“None of these will come as news or a surprise to Apple,” Ritchie writes. “Designers and engineers prototyped all of them and more for a long time before we ever got to see iPhone X. In some cases, there might be really good reasons for rejecting them. In others, the decisions may have been very, very close. Either way, Apple has changed and evolved its collective mind in the past, and they’ll certainly do so again. Maybe. Hi.”

Five ways Apple could improve iPhone X usability

1. Rest Gaze to Open

2. Hide Home Indicator

3. Control Center in the Switcher

4. Rotation Lock… except for media

5. Customizable Lock screen shortcuts

