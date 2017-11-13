“How much of a security flaw this really represents is up for debate of course,” Mayo reports. “Making the mask only cost $150 in materials, but required access to a detailed scan of the person’s facial features and many hours of work by artists.”
“The practical value of this disclosure is arguable. Face ID being fooled by a photograph is one thing, being fooled by an accurate mask is quite a high barrier,” Mayo reports. “However, it does show that a targeted attack on specific important individuals could be possible. The researchers suggest that Face ID’s weaknesses mean it should not be used by CEOs or presidents, for instance.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re not worried about this in the least. If anything, it shows how difficult it is to trick Face ID.
Those squawking about this (for the 15 minutes this particular Apple FUD “controversy” lasts) are the same fools who’ve already uploaded their lives to Google and Facebook while mailing other firms their DNA.
And, of course, Apple’s Face ID will only get smarter and tougher to deceive over time.
Plus, once everyone finally gets chipped, security systems will know if what they’re looking at is alive or not. 😉