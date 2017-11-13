“A cybersecurity firm have apparently successfully tricked Face ID into unlocking with a specially made mask, imitating a real person’s face,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The security researchers say they only unlocked the iPhone X with a real person’s face, so the iPhone could not learn false data from the mask.”

“How much of a security flaw this really represents is up for debate of course,” Mayo reports. “Making the mask only cost $150 in materials, but required access to a detailed scan of the person’s facial features and many hours of work by artists.”

“The practical value of this disclosure is arguable. Face ID being fooled by a photograph is one thing, being fooled by an accurate mask is quite a high barrier,” Mayo reports. “However, it does show that a targeted attack on specific important individuals could be possible. The researchers suggest that Face ID’s weaknesses mean it should not be used by CEOs or presidents, for instance.”



