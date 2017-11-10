“The iPad is the most orientation-agnostic device Apple ships,” Hackett writes. “The home button can be at the top, bottom, left or right of the screen.”
“Currently, Face ID is decidedly not orientation agnostic. If the user is sitting or standing, the iPhone X must be in portrait orientation to unlock,” Hackett writes. “That’s not a huge deal with the iPhone X, but on an iPad would it’s a bigger issue. I don’t know the technical details of why Face ID is orientation specific, but it’s something Apple would need to overcome before stuffing Face ID into an iPad.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we frequently use our iPhones in landscape and almost always use our iPads that way, but if you grab your iPhone X with both hands in landscape, Face ID just sits there. You have to turn your X notch up for Face ID to work. Apple would need to fix that in the software* for iPad, especially.
*Simply ascertain how the device is being held (iOS already does this, of course) and rotate the Face ID dot scanner data appropriately, right?