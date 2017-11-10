“I still think the iMac Pro could be the next device from Apple to ship with Face ID, but the iPad Pro is an obvious member of that succession plan as well,” Stephen Hackett writes for 512 Pixels.

“The iPad is the most orientation-agnostic device Apple ships,” Hackett writes. “The home button can be at the top, bottom, left or right of the screen.”

“Currently, Face ID is decidedly not orientation agnostic. If the user is sitting or standing, the iPhone X must be in portrait orientation to unlock,” Hackett writes. “That’s not a huge deal with the iPhone X, but on an iPad would it’s a bigger issue. I don’t know the technical details of why Face ID is orientation specific, but it’s something Apple would need to overcome before stuffing Face ID into an iPad.”

