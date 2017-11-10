“Some iPhone X owners have apparently been having issues using their brand new devices in the cold,” Mariella Moon reports for Engadget.

“According to a few users on Reddit, the pricey phone would stop recognizing most of their touches as soon as they step outside,” Moon reports. “It would happen even if temperatures are still within 0 to 35 degree Celsius — Apple’s recommended ambient temperature range when using iOS devices.”

“The issue sounds like a dealbreaker for people living cold climates or anywhere with four seasons,” Moon reports, “but based on Apple’s response to The Loop, it could be fixed with a software update.”

Read more in the full article here.

Dave Mark reports for The Loop, “We asked Apple about this situation and they sent us this response:”

We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update. — Apple Inc.

Read more in the full article here.