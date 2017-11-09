“Apple today released iOS 11.1.1, the sixth official update to the iOS 11 operating system. iOS 11.1.1 comes a week and a half after Apple released iOS 11.1, the first major update to iOS 11,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “iOS 11.1 introduced new emoji and included several important bug fixes. ”

“Today’s update addresses bugs and issues that have been discovered since the release of iOS 11.1,” Clover reports.

“The update fixes an irritating autocorrect bug that has been plaguing a growing number of users,” Clover reports. “The bug causes ‘i’ to autocorrect to A[?], and is a problem that has been affecting users since the beginning of November… Today’s update also fixes a bug that could cause ‘Hey Siri'” not to work.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’re happy to say that we never experA[?]enced that one! 😉