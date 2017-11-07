“The iPhone X is already showing strong consumer adoption, according to a new report from Localytics out today, despite the fact that long shipping delays for pre-orders mean many customers have yet to receive their devices,” Sarah Perez reports for TechCrunch. “That said, iPhone X managed to grab 0.93 percent of the overall market share for iPhones after the first weekend of sales, the firm found.”

“To be clear, this data isn’t referencing iPhone sales – it instead measures market share based on consumers’ app usage,” Perez reports. “Localytics runs a mobile engagement platform across 2.7 billion devices and 37,000 mobile and web apps, which is how it’s able to collect this data. For this specific report, the firm says it examined over 70 million iOS devices. It then compared this weekend’s data (Nov. 3, 2017 – Nov. 5, 2017 at 2 PM ET) to historical data on older iPhone models.”

“Though 0.93 percent of iPhone market share may not seem like a lot, it still puts the new iPhone X ahead of the 0.7 share achieved by the iPhone 8 models in their first weekend,” Perez reports. “However, the X’s market share is lower than the 2.3 share the iPhone 6 models saw in their first weekend in 2014; the 1.3 percent adoption of the iPhone 6S models in 2015; and the 1.2 percent adoption of the iPhone 7 models in 2016.”

