“Some Mac users have long run Mac OS X Server on a computer in their household to use as a file sharing repository, and to centralized backups of other Macs,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville.

“The Server software had a Time Machine server feature, which allowed you to designate a folder that other Macs could select to store Time Machine backups,” McElhearn writes. “This is especially useful if you have laptops that you don’t often connect to hard drives to back up; Time Machine can do this automatically, in the background, even at night.”

“With macOS High Sierra, this feature is built into the operating system, and you no longer need to install and manage Server to use it,” McElhearn writes. “Here’s how…”

Read more in the full article here.