“Apple today has made a notable update to the process of changing the email address associated with your Apple ID,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Starting today, you can change your Apple ID from a third-party email service such as Gmail or Yahoo to an Apple domain.”

“Previously, Apple only allowed users to change their Apple ID email from one third-party provider to another,” Miller reports. “As Apple notes in an updated support document, you can now make the shift. The company explains that if your Apple ID is currently associated with a Gmail or Yahoo email address, you can now switch to an @iCloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com account.”

Read more in the full article here.