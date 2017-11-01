“Previously, Apple only allowed users to change their Apple ID email from one third-party provider to another,” Miller reports. “As Apple notes in an updated support document, you can now make the shift. The company explains that if your Apple ID is currently associated with a Gmail or Yahoo email address, you can now switch to an @iCloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com account.”
From Apple’s support document:
If your Apple ID is a third-party email address
Before you change your Apple ID email address, you need to sign out of every Apple service and device that uses your Apple ID. If you want to use your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to change your Apple ID, stay signed in to your Apple ID on just that device.
When you change your Apple ID, you can enter another third-party email address or an @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com email address.
Use your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
1. Go to Settings > [your name] > Name, Phone Numbers, Email.
2. Next to Reachable At, tap Edit, then delete your current Apple ID.
3. Tap Continue. Enter the Apple ID that you want to use.
4. Tap Next.
Use your Apple ID account page
1. Go to appleid.apple.com and sign in.
2. In the Account section, click Edit.
3. Under your Apple ID, click Change Apple ID.
4. Enter the Apple ID that you want to use.
5. Click Continue.
If you enter a new Apple ID that ends with @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com, you see a message to confirm. When you change your Apple ID to an @icloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com account, you can’t change it back to a third-party email account. Your former Apple ID that ends with a third-party email, becomes an additional email address for your Apple ID account.
Verify your new email
If you change your Apple ID to another third-party email address, you need to verify your account.
After you enter the email address that you want to use as your Apple ID, a verification code is sent to you at that address. Enter the verification code from the email into the fields provided and start using your updated Apple ID. Didn’t get the email?
Sign back in
Sign back in to all Apple services with your new Apple ID.
After you change your Apple ID, you need to use your new sign-in information with all Apple services that you use.
