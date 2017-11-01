“Improv Everywhere recently turned a New York City subway station entrance into a fake Apple Store, complete with both fake employees and customers lined up for the iPhone X,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “It shared the entire act on YouTube today.”

“The improv group started by affixing a large Apple logo to a glass elevator at the corner of East 23rd Street and Park Avenue in Manhattan, which actually leads down to trains on the Lexington Avenue Line,” Rossignol reports. “Next, they had 50 fake customers line up along the sidewalk. Fake employees, wearing blue shirts with Apple logos, stood near the entrance to the elevator and cheered as people went down to the trains.”

Rossignol reports, “A few people even joined the queue for the iPhone X… The improv act looks to have occurred a few weeks ago, based on a Reddit discussion full of confused New Yorkers. ”

