“Apple has determined that some Apple Watch Series 3 models have an issue causing ‘edge stripes’ to appear on the display after time,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“In an internal memo distributed to Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers, Apple said the issue is to be treated like any other Apple Watch repair,” Rossignol reports. “Since the issue appears to be a manufacturing defect, the repair should be free under Apple’s standard one-year limited warranty policy.”

“Apple’s memo, obtained by MacRumors, identifies GPS models as being affected and not cellular models,” Rossignol reports. “The difference could be the result of LTE models having a different display assembly with an integrated antenna. ”

