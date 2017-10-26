“I should start off by noting that the Apple Watch Series 2 was never a lousy smartwatch from the get-go; it was both capable and responsive,” Anthony Bouchard writes for iDownloadBlog. “Still, a handful of features sported by the Series 3 stuck out like a sore thumb to me and tempted me to get it.”

“If I had to spell out some of the reasons why I think the Apple Watch Series 3 upgrade was worth it, these would be it: Siri speaks, faster processor, Bluetooth 4.2 support, Barometric altimeter, AirPower mat support, [and] backwards strap compatibility” Bouchard writes. “Just as there are features about the Apple Watch Series 3 that I like, there were a few things that caused me to suffer from buyer’s remorse: composite back, cost of upgrading, [and] same purpose. Unless you’re buying the Apple Watch Series 3 precisely because of the hardware and software changes that it comes with, the Series 2 is already capable of doing many of the same things that the Series 3 can do – like running watchOS apps, checking the time, taking/receiving calls and messages, etc.”



“Personally, I didn’t want the added monthly cost of the LTE + GPS model, so the GPS-only model was right for me. Nevertheless, if you’ve always wanted an Apple Watch that supports LTE connectivity, then this is an upgrade you won’t want to miss out on… It’s ultimately up to you to decide whether the Series 3 is a worthwhile upgrade from the previous generation. If you were to ask me, I would say it is.”

