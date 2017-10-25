“A Bloomberg report today made claims that Apple had reduced its requirements from suppliers on the accuracy level of Face ID,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch. “Apple has issued a statement stating that the report is ‘completely false’ and that it expects Face ID to be the new gold standard of facial authentication.”

The statement from Apple:

Customer excitement for iPhone X and Face ID has been incredible, and we can’t wait for customers to get their hands on it starting Friday, November 3. Face ID is a powerful and secure authentication system that’s incredibly easy and intuitive to use. The quality and accuracy of Face ID haven’t changed. It continues to be 1 in a million probability of a random person unlocking your iPhone with Face ID.

Bloomberg’s claim that Apple has reduced the accuracy spec for Face ID is completely false and we expect Face ID to be the new gold standard for facial authentication.

