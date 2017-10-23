“Basically the iPhone takes a photo at a slower shutter speed while firing the flash quickly,” Holland writes. “With the shutter open longer, the background is exposed more making it brighter. And with the flash going off for a shorter amount of time, it’s less distracting to those around you.”
Holland writes, “The results are to quote Larry David, ‘pretty pretty pretty good.'”
Full article, with a sample image taken with an iPhone 7 Plus flash vs. an iPhone 8 Plus flash, here.
MacDailyNews Take: The photographs taken with a flash on iPhone 8 Plus are such a significant improvement that, once we get our iPhone X units, we might even consider using the flash now!