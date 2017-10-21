“Apple started notifying customers about the option this morning through its website and via a notice in the Apple Store app,” Clover reports. “Customers will need to download the Apple Store app and choose their preferred iPhone X model to get pre-approved for a loan ahead of the launch of iPhone X pre-orders.”
Clover reports, “Apple says this process, which was also offered for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, will let customers ‘speed through checkout on 10/27.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Get ready, iPhone Upgrade Program members, and then we’ll see you at 12:01am PDT / 3:01am EDT on Friday morning along with everyone else!
