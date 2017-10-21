“Starting on Monday, October 23, iPhone Upgrade Program customers will be able to get a ‘head start’ on the iPhone X pre-order process by getting pre-approved for an iPhone Upgrade Program loan,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Apple started notifying customers about the option this morning through its website and via a notice in the Apple Store app,” Clover reports. “Customers will need to download the Apple Store app and choose their preferred iPhone X model to get pre-approved for a loan ahead of the launch of iPhone X pre-orders.”

Clover reports, “Apple says this process, which was also offered for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, will let customers ‘speed through checkout on 10/27.'”

