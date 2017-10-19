“While the iMac Pro doesn’t launch for another six weeks or so, possible benchmarks for the computer may have already surfaced on Geekbench,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The results provide us with an early look at just how powerful Apple’s $4,999-and-up desktop workstation will be when it is released in December. ”

“Interestingly, the iMac Pro models benchmarked appear to have custom, downclocked Xeon chips that Intel hasn’t publicly announced yet,” Rossignol reports. “There is a benchmark result for a model with a 3.2GHz 8-core Xeon W-2140B processor, while a third listing exists for a model with a 3.0GHz 10-core Xeon W-2150B chip. All of the models are identified as ‘AAPJ1371,1,’ and unlike other Xeon chips, the processors have a ‘B’ suffix.”

“MacRumors spoke with Geekbench founder John Poole, who speculated that the iMac Pro may require chips with lower thermal design power, and thus lower frequencies, due to its all-in-one form factor,” Rossignol reports. “The multi-core Geekbench score for the 8-core model averages out to 23,536, which is the highest performance of any iMac ever… The higher-end 10-core iMac Pro has a multi-core score of 35,917… And that’s not even looking at the 18-core iMac Pro, which hasn’t been benchmarked yet and will surely blow every other Mac out of the water—at least until the modular Mac Pro is ready.”

