“A bug affecting a number of macOS High Sierra users can result in significant delays for receipt of iMessages and text messages, as well as a lack of notifications from an iPhone or Apple Watch for the same messages,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider. “At the moment, the only fixes appear to be disabling messages, or rolling back to macOS Sierra.”

“A number of users have detailed the issue in a growing thread on Apple’s support forums,” Hughes reports. “In addition, one AppleInsider staff member also continues to have problems with the bug.”

“After updating to High Sierra, some users found that iMessages are significantly delayed in arriving on a Mac. In addition, while the Mac is active, notifications are silenced on other iCloud-connected devices like iPhones and Apple Watches,” Hughes reports. “The result means users may not receive texts and iMessages for hours after they are actually delivered.”

Read more in the full article here.