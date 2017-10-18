“A number of users have detailed the issue in a growing thread on Apple’s support forums,” Hughes reports. “In addition, one AppleInsider staff member also continues to have problems with the bug.”
“After updating to High Sierra, some users found that iMessages are significantly delayed in arriving on a Mac. In addition, while the Mac is active, notifications are silenced on other iCloud-connected devices like iPhones and Apple Watches,” Hughes reports. “The result means users may not receive texts and iMessages for hours after they are actually delivered.”
MacDailyNews Take: Have you been/are you affected? If so, did you roll back to macOS Sierra or are you waiting it out?
We can’t wait until the kinks are ironed out and Messages in iCloud is working properly, seamlessly syncing Messages across all of our Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches!