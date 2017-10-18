Greenpeace gives Apple a B- grade in its 'Guide to Greener Electronics'

“To identify which companies are starting on this transformation, we are re-launching the Guide to Greener Electronics ,” Gary Cook writes for Greenpeace. “We spent the last two years looking at the sector from top to bottom, evaluating the efforts of 17 of the largest smartphone, tablet, and PC producers.”

“We identified three critical areas to measure whether a company is driving the necessary transformation in their product design and supply chains to protect the planet: (1) Renewable Energy Transition, (2) Reducing Resource Consumption, (3) Elimination of Hazardous chemicals,” Cook writes. “Overall, the average grade across the 17 companies in this year’s guide was only a D+, highlighting that most companies have a long way to go to make devices that are sustainable. Fairphone scored the highest overall with a B, and was notable for its strong commitment to a product design that is repairable and upgradeable.”

In the 19th edition of the Guide to Greener Electronics, Greenpeace evaluated three impact areas: energy use, resource consumption, and chemical elimination:



