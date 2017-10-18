Greenpeace gives Apple a B- grade in its 'Guide to Greener Electronics'

“We identified three critical areas to measure whether a company is driving the necessary transformation in their product design and supply chains to protect the planet: (1) Renewable Energy Transition, (2) Reducing Resource Consumption, (3) Elimination of Hazardous chemicals,” Cook writes. “Overall, the average grade across the 17 companies in this year’s guide was only a D+, highlighting that most companies have a long way to go to make devices that are sustainable. Fairphone scored the highest overall with a B, and was notable for its strong commitment to a product design that is repairable and upgradeable.”
In the 19th edition of the Guide to Greener Electronics, Greenpeace evaluated three impact areas: energy use, resource consumption, and chemical elimination:
Read more in the full report here.
Read more about Apple Inc. in the report here.
MacDailyNews Take: Environmentally conscious people choose Apple products over those from say, Google (D+) or Samsung (D-).
