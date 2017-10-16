“Equally, smashing together USB-C and Thunderbolt made sense on paper, but in the real world it ended up being confusing,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “We wanted this single port to do too much.”
“The goal seems to be to transition from many cables through using a single cable, to going wireless. And in many ways modern smartphones have gone a long way to achieving this (if it weren’t for high-speed charging on the iPhone 8, I’d probably go wireless all the time),” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “But when it comes to tablets and laptops, that totally wireless future is a long way off…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Charging is the only thing for which we’ve ever used a physical port on our MacBooks.
Of course, our MacBooks are our road Macs. We have external drive(s) physically attached to our desktop iMacs for backup.