“The problem with USB-C is that the industry wanted it to do too much too quickly,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “While a port that can be used for data and charging is a good idea on, say, a smartphone or tablet, on a high-end laptop is brings with it a set of challenges, and creates endless port and cable confusion.”

“Equally, smashing together USB-C and Thunderbolt made sense on paper, but in the real world it ended up being confusing,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “We wanted this single port to do too much.”

“The goal seems to be to transition from many cables through using a single cable, to going wireless. And in many ways modern smartphones have gone a long way to achieving this (if it weren’t for high-speed charging on the iPhone 8, I’d probably go wireless all the time),” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “But when it comes to tablets and laptops, that totally wireless future is a long way off…”

