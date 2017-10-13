“Apple did a marvelous job migrating macOS from Motorola 68000 chips to Power PC and then to Intel x86,” Robin Harris writes for ZDNet. “With the amazing success of Apple’s ARM-based A series chips, speculation arises that they will do it again. But that misunderstands the dynamics driving Apple’s business.”

“There is simply no technology or marketing reason for Apple to migrate macOS from x86,” Harris writes. “I’m certain they could do it, but without a good reason, why would they?”

“Apple’s long game is to grow the iOS business, and let customers decide which platform they prefer. Apple has been gradually making iOS more capable, and now iOS 11 can finally replace notebooks for many users, which for me came with the iOS 11 Files app.,” Harris writes. “Apple has no reason to abandon Intel, so they won’t. And as the upcoming iMac Pros and the new Mac Pro arrive, we’ll see why. Intel’s many-core chips can do the heavy lifting that Pro users require, and that very few consumers need today.”

Read more in the full article here.