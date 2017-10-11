“Reduce motion lessens animation peppered throughout macOS (although does not remove it all),” Grannell writes. “In the Display section of Accessibility, turn on Reduce transparency. Semi-transparent panes and toolbars will become solid (as will the macOS menu bar and its menus, which are otherwise also semi-transparent). On older hardware, this might improve performance slightly.”
“If you’re often losing track of the pointer – easy to do on a larger display – adjust the Cursor size value,” Grannell writes. “Normal is the default size; Large is huge. You might find something in-between suits.”
More ways to use your Mac’s Accessibility features to your benefit in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Also, check out Accessibility in iOS for your iPhone and iPad:
Settings > General > Accessibility
There are a ton of useful Accessibility features on macOS and iOS, so explore! We often use iOS’ “Magnifier” Accessibility feature on our iPhones to read fine print, like model numbers on iPhones, for example.
