“Chances are when you open System Preferences you don’t venture into the Accessibility pane. And that’s fine – after all, that area of macOS is primarily designed for people with additional assistive needs when it comes to interacting with computers,” Craig Grannell writes for Intego. “However,is the key word there, because accessibility controls can potentially benefit every Mac user.”

“Reduce motion lessens animation peppered throughout macOS (although does not remove it all),” Grannell writes. “In the Display section of Accessibility, turn on Reduce transparency. Semi-transparent panes and toolbars will become solid (as will the macOS menu bar and its menus, which are otherwise also semi-transparent). On older hardware, this might improve performance slightly.”

“If you’re often losing track of the pointer – easy to do on a larger display – adjust the Cursor size value,” Grannell writes. “Normal is the default size; Large is huge. You might find something in-between suits.”

