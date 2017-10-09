“A report on Nov. 2 isn’t much later than it was, say, last year — it’s just six days’, or less than a week’s, difference,” Eassa writes. “But I do think that the slightly later-than-usual fourth-quarter earnings announcement is deliberate. ”
“For the company to provide investors with a useful financial forecast for the first quarter of fiscal-year 2018, it really needs to have some insight into the customer interest in iPhone X, the degree to which iPhone X shipments will cannibalize iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus shipments, and more,” Eassa writes. “By putting off the fourth-quarter report — and, by extension, the publication of a financial forecast for the following quarter — to Nov. 2, Apple should have a reasonable amount of data with which to furnish a forecast.”
MacDailyNews Take: As is usual with earnings, for Wall Street, at least, it’s all about the guidance.
