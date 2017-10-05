“Talking at the tenth Canalys Channels Forum in Venice, Canalys CEO Steve Brazier said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella would exit the product line because he is a ‘software guy, a cloud guy’ and pointed to the demise of the smartphone line,” Kunert reports. “He added: ‘The Surface performance is choppy; there are good quarters and bad quarters, overall they are not making money. It doesn’t make sense for them to be in this business.'”
“‘When the capital expenditure challenge that Satya Nadella has taken Microsoft down becomes visible to Wall Street, everyone will ask him ‘Why have you gone to a low margin business?” Microsoft will have a lot of cost-cutting to do, Brazier claimed, and ‘Surface will be the first target,’ Kunert reports. “Also commenting on the forecast demise of Surface at the Canalys event, Gianfranco Lanci, corporate president and chief operating officer at Lenovo, said he believed Microsoft may pull the plug on its PC hardware unit before 2019. ‘It might be earlier,’ he told Brazier on stage.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Then the NFL and those TV shows with poor product placement staff can stop pretending to use Microsoft’ defective junk and return to using real Apple iPads and MacBooks!
Microsoft suffers from delusions of grandeur. They think they matter and that people will buy their pretend iPad over other pretend iPads because it’s from Microsoft. Microsoft does not matter. Microsoft no longer has the power to sell superfluous products. The world already has iPad. The thinking world finally woke up and moved on from Microsoft’s soul-sapping dreck. That clueless Microsoft haven’t figured this out years ago (Zune, Kin, how many total face-plants do they need?) is illustrative of the depths of their delusions.
As with Zune, Kin, and Surface, Microsoft is unnecessary in today’s world. Their rapidly retiring/expiring IT Doofus firewall is the only thing keeping them around today. — MacDailyNews, October 24, 2012
SEE ALSO:
Microsoft’s defective Surface scandal intensifies – August 15, 2017
Leaked Microsoft memo reveals failure-prone Surface Book suffers from high return rates – August 14, 2017