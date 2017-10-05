“Microsoft will quit its loss-making Surface hardware business by 2019, according to execs from PC manufacturers and a channel watcher,” Paul Kunert reports for The Register.

“Talking at the tenth Canalys Channels Forum in Venice, Canalys CEO Steve Brazier said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella would exit the product line because he is a ‘software guy, a cloud guy’ and pointed to the demise of the smartphone line,” Kunert reports. “He added: ‘The Surface performance is choppy; there are good quarters and bad quarters, overall they are not making money. It doesn’t make sense for them to be in this business.'”

“‘When the capital expenditure challenge that Satya Nadella has taken Microsoft down becomes visible to Wall Street, everyone will ask him ‘Why have you gone to a low margin business?” Microsoft will have a lot of cost-cutting to do, Brazier claimed, and ‘Surface will be the first target,’ Kunert reports. “Also commenting on the forecast demise of Surface at the Canalys event, Gianfranco Lanci, corporate president and chief operating officer at Lenovo, said he believed Microsoft may pull the plug on its PC hardware unit before 2019. ‘It might be earlier,’ he told Brazier on stage.”

