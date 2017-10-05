“Following a win against the Colorado Rockies in the NL Wild Card game on Wednesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks are being peppered with questions about a coach wearing an Apple Watch in the dugout,” Mark Belcher reports for TheDenverChannel.

“A Major League Baseball source confirmed to Denver7’s Troy Renck they are ‘looking into’ why Diamondbacks Assistant Coach Ariel Prieto was spotted wearing the watch during the game,” Belcher reports, “especially after controversy over watches worn by Boston Red Sox personnel that allegedly allowed them to steal signs from New York Yankees catchers.”

“MLB rules are clear against the use of electronics in the dugout,” Belcher reports, “The Arizona Diamondbacks responded after the initial questions, releasing a statement suggesting it was an honest mistake.”

