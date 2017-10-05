“A Major League Baseball source confirmed to Denver7’s Troy Renck they are ‘looking into’ why Diamondbacks Assistant Coach Ariel Prieto was spotted wearing the watch during the game,” Belcher reports, “especially after controversy over watches worn by Boston Red Sox personnel that allegedly allowed them to steal signs from New York Yankees catchers.”
“MLB rules are clear against the use of electronics in the dugout,” Belcher reports, “The Arizona Diamondbacks responded after the initial questions, releasing a statement suggesting it was an honest mistake.”
The Diamondbacks said in a statement provided to ABC 15 Arizona, “Ariel Prieto has assured us that this was a simple oversight and honest mistake. The watch he wore last night was absolutely not used in any way related to our game and we will make certain prior to the NLDS that it will not be an issue again. Ariel takes full responsibility and feels terrible that this has been a distraction of any kind.”
